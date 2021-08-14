CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00137539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00154644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.62 or 0.99774921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00867867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

