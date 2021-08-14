Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $93,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

