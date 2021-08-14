Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 316,971 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

