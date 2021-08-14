Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 124,900 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 201.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

