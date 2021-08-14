Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,263 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.