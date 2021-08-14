Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.05 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $124.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.