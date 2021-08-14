Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.