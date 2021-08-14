Calamos Advisors LLC Has $163.81 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $163,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

