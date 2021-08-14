Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 24,070 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $135.06 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.