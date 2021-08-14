Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

