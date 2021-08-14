Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.