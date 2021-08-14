Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

MU opened at $70.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

