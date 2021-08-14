Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 802.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.