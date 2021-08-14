Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,013 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

