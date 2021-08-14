Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $587.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 699.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.10 and a 12 month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

