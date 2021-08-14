Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,739 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,900 shares of company stock worth $288,974 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.40 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.79 and a 1 year high of 21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is 20.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

