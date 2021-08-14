Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.