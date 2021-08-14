Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Campbell Soup have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Also, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well. Campbell Soup has been benefitting from its growing Snacks business. The segment formed almost 48% of the company’s top line in the fiscal third quarter”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $73,610,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

