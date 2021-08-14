Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $65.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.98% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $4,707,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $17,299,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

