Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$251.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$198.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$122.81 and a one year high of C$213.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$195.75.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

