Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.92. Cango shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Cango alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $556.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.