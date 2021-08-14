Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

