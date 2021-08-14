Capital CS Group LLC Invests $992,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Brooks Automation makes up 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $82.66 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

