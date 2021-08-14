Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 1,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

