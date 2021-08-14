Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dell Technologies by 149.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.03. 813,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

