Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 296,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,008. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

