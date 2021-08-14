Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. 911,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.