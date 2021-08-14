Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $693.75 million, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

