Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 3,245 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

