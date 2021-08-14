Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 271 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.88. 131,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,151. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.19.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.