Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

CDLX stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,202 shares of company stock worth $2,913,604. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

