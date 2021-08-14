CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 1,389,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,235. CareMax has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

