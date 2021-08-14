CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of LOTZ opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70.
CarLotz Company Profile
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.