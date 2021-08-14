Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

