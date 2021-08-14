Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Employers comprises approximately 1.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Employers worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Employers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

