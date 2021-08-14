Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Magna International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magna International by 6,944.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

NYSE:MGA opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

