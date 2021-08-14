Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.