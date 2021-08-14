Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.19 ($20.22). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.98 ($19.97), with a volume of 4,106,004 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.58.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.