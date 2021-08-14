Carry (CRE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.94 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $96.93 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00033050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

