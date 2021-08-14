Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.16

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,020. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

