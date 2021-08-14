CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 2,370,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,491. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

