Casper Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $140.67 million and $56.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.21 or 1.00206854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00869463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,278,190,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,226,726,278 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

