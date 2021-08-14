Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce $21.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.56 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $91.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 78,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,051. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,080 shares of company stock worth $10,939,994 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

