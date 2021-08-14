Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ CATB opened at $1.34 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.