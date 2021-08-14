CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,573.22

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $18,573.22 and $6.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006121 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.