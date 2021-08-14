CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTGLY shares. AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. VTB Capital cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $10.92 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

