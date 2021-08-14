Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.41. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 424,012 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

