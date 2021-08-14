Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.41. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 424,012 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.