Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.79 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

