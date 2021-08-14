Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 604,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

