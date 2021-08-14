Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.